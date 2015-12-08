Dec 8 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 160 million yuan ($24.94 million) in Tianjin plastic product maker

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XYfXSt; bit.ly/1XREYE5

