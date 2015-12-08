UPDATE 2-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
Dec 8 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 160 million yuan ($24.94 million) in Tianjin plastic product maker
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XYfXSt; bit.ly/1XREYE5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Transact Technologies Inc - has increased quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock by 12.5% - to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: