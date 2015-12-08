Dec 8 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 30.2 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) in private placement of shares to fund property, finance projects and repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on December 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XRSw2u; bit.ly/1QsZV2s

