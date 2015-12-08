BRIEF-Jive Software to become part of the Aurea family of companies
* Jive Software enters into definitive agreement to become part of the Aurea family of companies for $462 million in cash
Dec 8 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 30.2 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) in private placement of shares to fund property, finance projects and repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on December 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XRSw2u; bit.ly/1QsZV2s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Jive Software enters into definitive agreement to become part of the Aurea family of companies for $462 million in cash
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.