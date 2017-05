Dec 8 Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan ($77.93 million) to set up investment fund of size 2 billion yuan with partners

* Says unit wins land sites in Shanghai for a combined 1.41 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lqFhop; bit.ly/1IC1kCA

