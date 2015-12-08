BEIJING Dec 8 China Life Insurance Co
said it will subscribe for 13 billion yuan
($2 billion) in Postal Savings Bank of China shares as the
country's biggest unlisted lender moves closer to an initial
public offer.
China Life, the country's biggest insurer by market value,
will buy 3.342 billion subscription shares, according to the
agreement. After the transaction, China Life will hold no more
than 5 percent of the enlarged issued share capital of Postal
Savings Bank.
The transaction will be completed in cash, China Life said
in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.
The two firms also agreed to work together on areas such as
corporate governance, cash management, personal finance, small
and medium enterprise finance services.
State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is expected
to announce more domestic and foreign investors in the coming
days, as the country's sixth biggest bank prepares for a planned
IPO in Hong Kong in 2016.
The lender is expected to sell a 15 percent stake, mainly to
foreign investors, people with knowledge of the matter told IFR.
IFR reported that investors included UBS AG,
JPMorgan, Singapore's Temasek Holdings and the
International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank.
PSBC, which has has 40,000 branches throughout the country,
is a key banking partner of China Life, the insurer said, and
the transaction will support development of its insurance
principal business.
"Postal Saving Bank is introducing domestic and foreign
strategic investors by way of capital injection," China Life
said in its statement.
($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi)
