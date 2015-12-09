Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202 mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura

** Everbright Securities files for Hong Kong IPO

** The beauty contest for the $5 bln IPO of Japanese railway company JR Kyushu is set to take place within one to two weeks -sources

** Australian software giant Atlassian has raised the indicative price range on its Nasdaq IPO following strong demand

** Bank of Zhengzhou plans $717 mln IPO

** BHG Retail IPO-BHGR.SI REIT completes year's first mainboard IPO in Singapore

** Datang Environment Industry Group (IPO-DTEG.HK) has decided not to open books before the end of the year for its Hong Kong IPO of $700 mln - $800 mln (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)