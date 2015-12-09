Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 10: Alkem Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO (India)- $202
mln; Axis, Edelweiss, JP Morgan and Nomura
** Everbright Securities files for Hong Kong IPO
** The beauty contest for the $5 bln IPO of Japanese railway
company JR Kyushu is set to take place within one to two weeks
-sources
** Australian software giant Atlassian has raised the
indicative price range on its Nasdaq IPO following strong demand
** Bank of Zhengzhou plans $717 mln IPO
** BHG Retail IPO-BHGR.SI REIT completes year's first
mainboard IPO in Singapore
** Datang Environment Industry Group (IPO-DTEG.HK) has
decided not to open books before the end of the year for its
Hong Kong IPO of $700 mln - $800 mln
