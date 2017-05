** India's integrated electrical utility company, CESC may add to Tuesday's fall of 1.8 pct after New Rising, a company subsidiary, bagged the Pune IPL team

** Cricket-Pune, Rajkot named new IPL franchises for next two years

** IPL team marks third unrelated diversification after IT and retail

** The bid was routed through CESC's subsidiary due to requirements of bank guarantees - analysts

** The promoters, RP-RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, may acquire the team in their personal capacity later - analysts

** Apart from the initial payment of 160 mln rupees there would be franchisee fees and other payments - analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)