RPT-INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
Dec 9 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to set up hospital in Guizhou province with investment about 450 million yuan ($70.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SNhsS4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4242 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
* Melcor Developments announces first quarter results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13