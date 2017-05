** Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gains 2.64 pct

** heads towards biggest single-day gain since Oct. 26

** Govt. has no plans to divest part of its holding in BHEL, Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete said Tuesday after market hours

** Co has new orders worth 220 bln rupees ($3.30 bln)this year: Geete

** Govt. earlier approved the sale of 5 pct stake in the company

** Govt. owns 63.06 pct in BHEL; stock down 36.3 pct YTD

($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)