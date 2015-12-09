BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9 Sanxiang Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Dec 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lttndo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
LONDON, May 10 Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.