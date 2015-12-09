BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YXT6Je
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
LONDON, May 10 Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.