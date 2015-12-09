BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 420 million yuan ($65.37 million) in asset management plan
* Says plans to invest 290 million to set up industry fund with partners
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman