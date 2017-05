** Shares in Indian logistics companies fall sharply on Wednesday

** Gati falls as much as 9 pct, Transport Corp of India down 8.41 pct, Allcargo Logistics falls 5.4 pct, VRL Logistics down 4.8 pct, Blue Dart Express down 2.07 pct

** India's main opposition Congress party disrupted a Parliament session on Tuesday accusing the government of pursuing a "vendetta" against the Gandhi family

** Disruptions risk further delays to goods and services tax, centrepiece of PM Narendra Modi's reform push

** Logistics firms stand to gain most from introduction of GST, a nation-wide tax, that will replace a long list of state levies

** Govt plans to introduce GST from April 2016 ($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees)