BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Dec 10 pending announcement related to adjustment of share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YXZK1X
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman