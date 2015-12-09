BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
Dec 9 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says CDB Development Fund to invest 1.7 billion yuan ($264.51 million) to help fund its 8.5 generation of TFT-LCD project
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to invest in wearable smartech devices
* Says in strategic partnership with Peking University
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XVe1zo; bit.ly/1NaY8N0; bit.ly/1SNGRv2
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.