Dec 9 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says CDB Development Fund to invest 1.7 billion yuan ($264.51 million) to help fund its 8.5 generation of TFT-LCD project

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to invest in wearable smartech devices

* Says in strategic partnership with Peking University

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XVe1zo; bit.ly/1NaY8N0; bit.ly/1SNGRv2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4270 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)