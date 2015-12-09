BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says to sell remaining 30 million shares in Hankou Bank for 105.9 million yuan ($16.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R9rdMH
($1 = 6.4270 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman