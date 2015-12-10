India's April oilmeal exports rise 19 pct y/y - trade body
May 8 India's oilmeal exports in April rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 135,474 tonnes, a trade body said on Monday.
- Source link: (bit.ly/1IG0VPy)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
May 8 India's oilmeal exports in April rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 135,474 tonnes, a trade body said on Monday.
* Says co's Rajasthan plant had resumed operations on May 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: