** Shares in textile and apparel manufacturer Mandhana Industries Ltd jump as much as 12 pct

** Highest intra-day level since April 24; biggest single-day gain since Sept 15

** Shares rise after the Bombay High court acquits Indian film actor Salman Khan in a 2002 hit-and-run case (bit.ly/1NjT5YE)

** Mandhana Industries has an exclusive license agreement with Khan's charitable trust Being Human

** Mandhana designs, markets and distributes Being Human clothing products ($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees)