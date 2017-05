** Shares in Unitech Ltd rise 3.9 pct, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) up 4.05 pct, and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd up 4.82 pct

** Indian cabinet on Wednesday approved parliamentary bill to regulate real estate sector

** Real estate bill expected to provide uniform regulatory environment

** Bill to be taken up by the Parliament for consideration and passing

($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)