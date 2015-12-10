Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Dec 10 Bank Of Communications
* Says gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 450 million domestic preference shares, raising up to 45 billion yuan ($6.99 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OUQMxN
($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: