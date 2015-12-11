Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 11: China Hengshi Foundation (China)- $84 mln SEHK IPO. MS, Haitong

** Dec 16: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $717 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA

** Dec 18: Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharma (China) - $300 mln SEHK IPO. CICC

** China Overseas Finance Investment has raised $1.5 bln from an issue of exchangeable bonds

** China Eastern Airlines is looking to raise up to $2.33 bln from the sale of not more than 2.33 bln new A-shares at a floor price of 6.44 yuan

** Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical plans to raise up to $1.29 bln from the sale of 352 mln shares at a fixed price of 23.56 yuan to up to five investors

** China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK files for Hong Kong IPO