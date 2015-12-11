BRIEF-GM issues statement regarding Greenlight Capital letter
* Affirmed Greenlight’s proposal to eliminate dividend on GM stock, distribute proposed new “dividend security” creates "unacceptable level of risk"
Dec 11 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* Shenyang Toly Bread Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.76 yuan ($2.13) per share, aims to raise 619.37 million yuan bit.ly/21Tvest
* Henan Thinker Automatic Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 33.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.34 billion yuan bit.ly/1jS1JoJ
* Chunghsin Technology Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.52 yuan per share, aims to raise 527.05 million yuan bit.ly/1OleVLk
SHENZHEN
* Shenzhen Click Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.58 yuan per share, aims to raise 322.91 million yuan bit.ly/21Ty7tp
* Xiamen Wanli Stone Stock Co Ltd sets IPO price at 2.29 yuan per share, aims to raise 114.50 million yuan bit.ly/1SRra62
* Shenzhen Qixin Construction Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 598.95 million yuan bit.ly/1IYXgaz
* Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.72 yuan per share, aims to raise 340.68 million yuan bit.ly/1TEjAff
* Sichuan Cendes Architecctural Design Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.90 yuan per share, aims to raise 143.52 million yuan bit.ly/1IYXE8O
* Jiangsu Misho Ecology & Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 31.82 yuan per share, aims to raise 531.39 million yuan bit.ly/21TyXqb
($1 = 6.4499 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is adjusting its blue-chip SMI index family, capping the weighting of the largest shares at 18 percent as of Sept. 18, SIX said on Thursday.