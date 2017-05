** Titan rises as much as 4.3 percent; hits one-week intra-day high

** Reserve Bank of India says foreign institutional investors shareholding in Titan has fallen below the revised threshold limit

** FIIs can invest up to 35 pct of the paid up capital of co - cbank

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below prescribed level (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)