BRIEF-Bookrunner says books are covered for Colonial's capital increase, pricing guidance to follow
Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow
Dec 11 Guotai Junan Securities
* Says Guiyang finance company wins bid for Guotai Junan's 66.67 percent stake in Haiji Securities for 3.01 billion yuan ($466.70 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QiiEz2
($1 = 6.4495 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.