** Bhushan Steel jumps 5.5 pct, Tata Steel rises 3.6 pct and Jindal Steel and Power up 3.3 pct

** State-run Steel Authority of India gains 3.2 pct

** Stocks top gainer in BSE 'A' group stocks

** Duty on minimum import price (MIP) or increase in MIP likely in next few weeks - analysts

** India on Monday initiated safeguard on plates and sheets on Thursday (bit.ly/1Z2Aub3)

** India ready to impose more curbs on steel imports

** India has in Sept. imposes 20 pct import tax on some steel imports which failed to contain losses for producers

** Nov. imports declined 6.9 pct to 0.76 mt tons marling their first decline in almost eight months - analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)