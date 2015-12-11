BRIEF-Dell Inc says Salesforce expands relationship with Dell
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
(Adds Sales forecast) Dec 11 (Reuters)- Itokuro Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Oct 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.54 2.983.37 - 3.97
(+19.1 pct) (+1.3 pct)(-4.9 - +12.0 pct) Operating 959 mln 666 mln 1.15
(+44.0 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+20.0 pct) Recurring 961 mln 662 mln 1.15
(+45.2 pct) (+3.3 pct) (+19.8 pct) Net 608 mln 446 mln 735 mln
(+36.4 pct) (+16.4 pct) (+20.8 pct) EPS 65.13 yen 48.66 yen 71.69 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Itokuro Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6049.T
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
* Agreement between MSD France and Cegedim SRH sets up innovative partnership arrangement for managing regulatory compliance in the life sciences Source text: http://bit.ly/2q34Phn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)