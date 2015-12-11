BRIEF-Rainbow Tourism Group posts FY loss before tax of $3.8 mln
* Fy ended dec 2016 revenue of $24.1 million versus $26.9 million year ago
Dec 11 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan ($77.49 million) to set up industry fund with partners
SEOUL, May 4 China vehicle sales for South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp both tumbled more than 60 percent year-on-year in April, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, marking the second straight monthly drop due to political tensions.