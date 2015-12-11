BRIEF-Quest for Growth reports NAV per share of 10.18 euros at April 30
* NAV per share on April 30, 2017 was € 10.18 vs NAV per share € 8.91 on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pdeCxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 11 Ping An Insurance
* Says Jan-Nov premium income at 352.5 billion yuan ($54.62 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lzYnsn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* NAV per share on April 30, 2017 was € 10.18 vs NAV per share € 8.91 on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pdeCxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To carry out capital increase in maximum nominal amount of up to 89.1 million euros ($97.79 million) by issuance of shares representing up to 9.99 percent of current share capital