** Mahindra and Mahindra falls 3.6 pct, Tata Motors drops 3.4 pct, Maruti Suzuki falls 1.42 pct, Eicher Motor slides 3.18 pct

** National Green Tribunal (NGT) says no new diesel vehicles should be registered in Delhi - media reports

** Tribunal directs central and state government departments not to purchase any diesel vehicles, reports say

** Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which supplies CNG, rise 2 pct

