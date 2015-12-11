BRIEF-Telit says to place 11.59 million shares
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
Dec 11 ChipMOS Technologies Inc
* Says China's Tsinghua Unigroup to own 25 percent after private placement worth T$11.9 billion ($362.59 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017