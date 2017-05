** NSE's sub index for bank shares falls as much as 2.5 pct, lowest since Oct. 28

** ICICI Bank falls 3.8 pct, HDFC Bank falls 1.24 pct, State Bank of India falls 2 pct

** RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said he would look into how the country's banks are using provisions they were given to help tackle a crippling bad debt burden

** India's banks are facing criticism over their use of strategic debt restructuring (SDR), which helps banks swap unpaid debt for majority control

** Investors worried that accounts under SDR may attract early provisioning: traders (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)