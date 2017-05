** Mahindra and Mahindra falls 2.5 pct, Maruti Suzuki is down 0.5 pct

** Heavy vehicles maker Ashok Leyland falls 3.1 pct while Eicher Motor is down 2.8 pct

** City gas distributor Indraprastha Gas jumps 3.5 pct

** No new diesel vehicles to be registered in Delhi by govt., says Green Tribunal - Media Reports (bit.ly/1Qiw0LJ)

