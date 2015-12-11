BRIEF-Poxel cash position at March 31 at EUR 38.8 mln
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
Dec 11 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 200 million yuan ($30.99 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NmcurZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago