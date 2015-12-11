BRIEF-Telit says to place 11.59 million shares
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
Dec 11 MLS Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 400 million yuan ($61.98 million) commercial paper, up to 800 million yuan debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QixDZL; bit.ly/1NK6gFR
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017