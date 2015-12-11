BRIEF-Telit says to place 11.59 million shares
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
Dec 11 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 900 million yuan ($139.45 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OlyQtp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017