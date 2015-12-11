BRIEF-Denizli Cam divests its 19.32 pct stake in Pasabahce Magazalar for 9.5 mln lira
* Sells 19.32 percent in Paşabahçe Mağazalar for 9.5 million lira ($2.67 million) to Paşabahçe Cam
Dec 11 Tianjin Tianhai Investment
* Says Samsung Heavy Industries wins bid for designing and building its four VLCCs
Dec 11 Tianjin Tianhai Investment
* Says Samsung Heavy Industries wins bid for designing and building its four VLCCs
* Recommends 0.13 zloty ($0.03)per share for FY 2016 dividend