Dec 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says partial allotment nil (not "43 percent on 22.82
bids") at 2034 bond auction
* RBI accepts 45 bids for 19.95 billion rupees out of 90
bids for 44.33 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 42.73 percent on 6 bids at
2023 bond auction
* RBI accepts 46 bids for 48.88 billion rupees out of 185
bids for 158.43 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2025 bond auction
* RBI accepts 43 bids for 22.82 billion rupees out of 130
bids for 71.42 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale
* RBI accepts 1 bid for 9.98 billion rupees out of 100 bids
for 46.21 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 99.77 percent on 1 bid at
2044 bond auction
* RBI accepts 1 bid for 20 billion rupees out of 68 bids for
46.63 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2055 bond auction
(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)