Dec 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says partial allotment nil (not "43 percent on 22.82 bids") at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 45 bids for 19.95 billion rupees out of 90 bids for 44.33 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 42.73 percent on 6 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 46 bids for 48.88 billion rupees out of 185 bids for 158.43 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 43 bids for 22.82 billion rupees out of 130 bids for 71.42 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 9.98 billion rupees out of 100 bids for 46.21 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.77 percent on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 20 billion rupees out of 68 bids for 46.63 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 20 billion rupees out of 68 bids for 46.63 billion rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment nil at 2055 bond auction