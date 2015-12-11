BRIEF-Denizli Cam divests its 19.32 pct stake in Pasabahce Magazalar for 9.5 mln lira
* Sells 19.32 percent in Paşabahçe Mağazalar for 9.5 million lira ($2.67 million) to Paşabahçe Cam
Dec 11 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says cuts share issue size to 1.9 billion yuan ($294.40 million) from 2.0 billion yuan previously
* Says trading of shares to resume on December 14
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1jSF8sj ; bit.ly/1Z2XJ4N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Recommends 0.13 zloty ($0.03)per share for FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)