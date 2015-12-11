Dec 11 Camel Group Co Ltd

* Says cuts share issue size to 1.9 billion yuan ($294.40 million) from 2.0 billion yuan previously

* Says trading of shares to resume on December 14

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1jSF8sj ; bit.ly/1Z2XJ4N

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)