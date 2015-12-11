BRIEF-Le Noble Age Q1 revenue up 10.3 pct at EUR 117.5 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago
Dec 11 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Dec 14 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21UvJ5B
* Says making a $500,000 cash investment to acquire 32% of outstanding common stock of Natural Rf Life Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: