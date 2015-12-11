Dec 11 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder Chairman Guo Guangchang is helping authorities in investigation

* Says trading of A-shares to resume on Dec 14

* Says Guo is still able to be involved in major decisions of Fosun Group

* Says Fosun Group is operating normally

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFf7ZJ

