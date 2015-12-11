BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share
BANGALORE, December 11The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29600 ICS-201(B22mm) 30100 ICS-102(B22mm) 24100 ICS-103(23mm) 26400 ICS-104(24mm) 30500 ICS-202(26mm) 31600 ICS-105(26mm) 28700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30000 ICS-105(27mm) 32300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29600 ICS-105MMA(27) 31200 ICS-105PHR(28) 33000 ICS-105(28mm) 32000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32500 ICS-105(29mm) 32300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32800 ICS-105(30mm) 32400 ICS-105(31mm) 32800 ICS-106(32mm) 33700 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
MUMBAI, May 4 Infosys played down concerns about cost pressures from a plan to hire 10,000 U.S. workers and boost its on-the-ground U.S. presence, saying it will enable faster deployment of staff in newer, more profitable projects in areas like big data and cloud.