Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 16: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $717 mln
SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA
** 2016: Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) (China)- $800 mln
SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS
** 2016: Bi Feng Tang (China)- $150 mln SEHK IPO. MS
** Air China cuts floor price for private
placement
** Yichang HEC IPO-YCHP.HK launches $215m Hong Kong IPO
** Clearance for ShanxiSec placement of 4 bln yuan
** Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical is planning to raise $1.5
bln from a Hong Kong IPO in the first half of 2016, according to
sources close to the deal
** China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK has filed a listing
application to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
