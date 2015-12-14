Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 16: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $717 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA

** 2016: Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS

** 2016: Bi Feng Tang (China)- $150 mln SEHK IPO. MS

** Air China cuts floor price for private placement

** Yichang HEC IPO-YCHP.HK launches $215m Hong Kong IPO

** Clearance for ShanxiSec placement of 4 bln yuan

** Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical is planning to raise $1.5 bln from a Hong Kong IPO in the first half of 2016, according to sources close to the deal

** China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK has filed a listing application to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)