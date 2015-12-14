BRIEF-Garrison Capital reports qtrly net loss per share $0.24
* Garrison Capital Inc - Qtrly net investment income $4.2 million versus $4.9 million in three months ended december 31, 2016
Dec 14 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd
* Says to acquire two medical firms for a combined 1.57 billion yuan ($243.14 million) via cash
