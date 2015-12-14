BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
** Tata Consultancy Services falls as much as 2.3 pct
** Heads towards biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18
** TCS said on Friday floods in Chennai in South India expected to have a material impact on co's revenues in the seasonally weak Q3 ending Dec. 31
** Says normal business functioning of facilities in Chennai had to be halted all week since Dec. 1 due to flooding
** Chennai is TCS's largest delivery locations with over 65,000 employees
** About 280 people have died across Tamil Nadu state since it was hit by torrential rains on Dec. 1 that left large sections of capital Chennai under up to eight feet (2.5 metres) of water (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago