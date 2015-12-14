** Tata Consultancy Services falls as much as 2.3 pct

** Heads towards biggest single-day percentage fall since Nov. 18

** TCS said on Friday floods in Chennai in South India expected to have a material impact on co's revenues in the seasonally weak Q3 ending Dec. 31

** Says normal business functioning of facilities in Chennai had to be halted all week since Dec. 1 due to flooding

** Chennai is TCS's largest delivery locations with over 65,000 employees

** About 280 people have died across Tamil Nadu state since it was hit by torrential rains on Dec. 1 that left large sections of capital Chennai under up to eight feet (2.5 metres) of water