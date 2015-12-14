BRIEF-Teletech announces Q1 revenue $338.3 million
* Q1 revenue $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million
Dec 14 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell assets for 162.3 million yuan ($25.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TKgVkc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4585 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million
* NVidia announces financial results for first quarter fiscal 2018