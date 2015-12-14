TripAdvisor's quarterly revenue rises 5.7 pct, shares up
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.
Dec 14 Goldenmax International Technology Ltd
*Says plans to acquire wireless communication devices provider Shenzhen PCTX Technology Development Co Ltd for 2.2 billion yuan ($340.64 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 961.2 million yuan in private placement of share to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O4bEFU
($1 = 6.4585 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017