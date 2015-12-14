Dec 14 Goldenmax International Technology Ltd

*Says plans to acquire wireless communication devices provider Shenzhen PCTX Technology Development Co Ltd for 2.2 billion yuan ($340.64 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 961.2 million yuan in private placement of share to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

($1 = 6.4585 Chinese yuan renminbi)