** Stocks with exposure to climate change-related solutions rise after landmark accord

** Crompton Greaves up 2.5 pct, Inox Wind gains 0.4 pct and Suzlon Energy rises 1.4 pct

** BAML in Nov. said it expects at least $13.5 trln in low carbon energy investments by 2030

** Obama calls Paris climate pact 'best chance' to save the planet

** ANALYSIS-A la carte action on climate change

** FACTBOX-World reacts to new climate accord (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)