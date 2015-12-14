BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
** Stocks with exposure to climate change-related solutions rise after landmark accord
** Crompton Greaves up 2.5 pct, Inox Wind gains 0.4 pct and Suzlon Energy rises 1.4 pct
** BAML in Nov. said it expects at least $13.5 trln in low carbon energy investments by 2030
** Obama calls Paris climate pact 'best chance' to save the planet
** ANALYSIS-A la carte action on climate change
** FACTBOX-World reacts to new climate accord (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago