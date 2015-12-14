** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.6 pct, adds to Friday's loss of 2.99 pct; hits lowest since Oct.15

** Mahindra and Mahindra falls as much as 2.65 pct, adds to Friday's loss of 2.31 pct, falls to lowest intra-day level since Nov 9

** Tata Motors, M&M top two losers on the NSE index

** Maruti Suzuki which has greater proportion of petrol vehicles, rises 0.84 pct

** BSE Auto sub-index down 0.8 pct

** National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday called for a ban on registration of diesel-run vehicles in Delhi to curb air pollution - Media reports

** NGT has also directed the centre and the Delhi government not to buy any diesel vehicles for their departments

** No clarity on impact on existing diesel car bookings in Delhi: analysts

** Indian auto body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association to meet and decide on NGT order - Media reports (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)