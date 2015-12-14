BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.6 pct, adds to Friday's loss of 2.99 pct; hits lowest since Oct.15
** Mahindra and Mahindra falls as much as 2.65 pct, adds to Friday's loss of 2.31 pct, falls to lowest intra-day level since Nov 9
** Tata Motors, M&M top two losers on the NSE index
** Maruti Suzuki which has greater proportion of petrol vehicles, rises 0.84 pct
** BSE Auto sub-index down 0.8 pct
** National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday called for a ban on registration of diesel-run vehicles in Delhi to curb air pollution - Media reports
** NGT has also directed the centre and the Delhi government not to buy any diesel vehicles for their departments
** No clarity on impact on existing diesel car bookings in Delhi: analysts
** Indian auto body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association to meet and decide on NGT order - Media reports (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago