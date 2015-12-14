BRIEF-Garrison Capital reports qtrly net loss per share $0.24
* Garrison Capital Inc - Qtrly net investment income $4.2 million versus $4.9 million in three months ended december 31, 2016
Dec 14 (Reuters) Kenedix Office Investment FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 13.74 14.13 12.84
(-2.8 pct ) (+9.3 pct ) (-6.5 pct ) Net 4.56 5.11 3.91
(-10.7 pct ) (+43.2 pct ) (-14.4 pct ) Div 10,300 yen 11,363 yen 10,400 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8972.T
