BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 (Reuters) Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
5 months and 20 days 9 months and 18 days 6 months
ended Oct 31, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016
LATEST COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 503 mln 1.15 974 mln
(-15.5 pct ) Net loss 32 mln 184 mln 297 mln
(+60.7 pct ) Div 0 yen 2,181 yen 3,506 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3460.T
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend