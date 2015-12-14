BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 Shenzhen Kingdom Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 145 million yuan ($22.46 million) to set up insurance firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YeiGaq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4572 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend